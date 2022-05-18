Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester croquet players travel to Forster for Mid North Coast inter-club competition

May 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Croquet Club's team for the match against Forster with Paul Cusack who came to cheer them on.

AFTER a few postponements due to wet weather, Gloucester Golf croquet players were finally able to travel to Forster for the first of the Mid North Coast inter-club competitions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.