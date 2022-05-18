AFTER a few postponements due to wet weather, Gloucester Golf croquet players were finally able to travel to Forster for the first of the Mid North Coast inter-club competitions.
With 12 games to be played in the day the usual 45-minute time restriction and first to seven hoops applied.
Representing Gloucester in singles were Lyn Stewart, Yvonne Bagnall, Ken Gosson, Alec Bruce, Ashleigh Hickman, Judy Hopkins and Bev Fagan.
Alec Bruce had two wins 7-3 and 7-5; Bev Fagan two wins 7-2 and 7-4; Judy Hopkins two wins 7-4 and 7-5 while Bagnall and Ashleigh Hickman played one game each with a win of 7-6 for Yvonne and 6-5 for Ashleigh.
This put Gloucester in a sound position having won eight of the 12 singles games for the day.
In doubles our sound play continued with a further six wins of the twelve games played.
Ken Gosson, Bev Fagan had a win 6-5, Bev Murray, Judy Hopkins 7-5,
Lyn Stewart, Mae Bobsien 6-4, Yvonne Bagnall, Mae Bobsien 7-4, Ken Gosson and Mae Bobsien 7-5 and Bev Murray, Alec Bruce 7-4.
Although it started to cool off in the afternoon it had been a most enjoyable day, both socially and competitively. The final score for the day went Gloucester's way winning 14 games to Forster's 10. A great team effort by Gloucester. Congratulations!
Meanwhile, the other two codes of croquet played at the Gloucester club, namely association and ricochet, have also been contested in the Mid North Coast competition. With fewer numbers Gloucester have combined with Taree to form a Taree/Gloucester team.
Association was played in Forster recently. This was a handicapped event, and the newly formed Taree/Gloucester team were successful with two wins from six games.
In ricochet Lyn Stewart and Mae Bobsien were Gloucester's representatives in the combined Gloucester/Taree team who played Port Macquarie. While final scores were close the more experienced Port Macquarie were winners on the day.
Have you ever thought of trying croquet? Visitors and new members are always welcome.
