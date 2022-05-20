Gloucester Advocate
Australian over 60s World Cup side selection for former Gloucester cricketer

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 20 2022 - 2:00am
Australian over 60 World Cup representative Eric Higgins pictured at the Gloucester Sport Awards, where he was the guest speaker.

GLOUCESTER cricket product Eric Higgins has been named in the Australian over 60s side to contest the World Cup on the Sunshine Coast in September.

