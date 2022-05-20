GLOUCESTER cricket product Eric Higgins has been named in the Australian over 60s side to contest the World Cup on the Sunshine Coast in September.
Higgins, 64, was selected following trials held earlier this year. He has previously played for Australia at over 50s level and was named in an over 60s side in 2019.
"It's a bit of an unknown,'' he said from Coffs Harbour, where he now lives, when asked about Australia's chances.
"This is the first time we've played an over 60s World Cup.''
Higgins now plays second grade cricket with Nana Glen in the Coffs Harbour district competition. A stylish batsman in his prime, Higgins said he's 'still hitting the ball fairly well,' and he's looking forward to the World Cup campaign.
Born and bred in Gloucester, Higgins didn't start playing cricket until he went to high school in 1970.
"There wasn't any junior cricket in Gloucester then,'' he explained.
However, he showed almost immediate promise and quickly graduated into grade.
Cricket was strong in Gloucester in the 1970s and 80s.
"We had six A-grade teams and seven in B-grade,'' Higgins recalled.
Representative honours soon came his way and Higgins was at the forefront of Gloucester sides in the Mid North Coast inter-district competition. Gloucester won the inter-district championship against Manning, Hastings and Macleay in 1985/86.
He was selected to attend a NSW country coaching class in Sydney, where he scored an unbeaten 101 against the Combined Green Shield team at the SCG. He was also a member of Northern NSW Emu representative team, where he scored four centuries.
Higgins moved to Sydney to attend agricultural college and linked with the Randwick club for three seasons, where he made first grade.
"But the travel eventually became too much, so I started playing with Penrith,'' he explained.
Former Australian opening batsman Ian Davis was his captain at Penrith, while other top liners he played with include Kerry O'Keeffe, John Benaud and Graeme Beard. O'Keeffe, perhaps better known these days as a TV commentator and raconteur was a long serving player for NSW in the Sheffield Shield.
Higgins eventually moved to the Newcastle area, playing first grade cricket with Hamilton Wickam. He also represented Country and twice scored centuries against City at the SCG. A further move to Inverell saw
Higgins become heavily involved with the cricket association there both as a player and administrator, serving a number of roles including president.
He is a life member of the Inverell Cricket Association.
Age hasn't dimmed his love of the game and Higgins has no thoughts about retiring just yet, although he also a keen golfer.
"But I promised my wife that I'd scale back a bit when she retires from fulltime work,'' Higgins added.
"She says she's been a cricket widow for long enough and we'll be doing a bit of travelling.
"Just the same, they pick Australian over 70s years teams now, so there's something to aim for, so I hope to play a little bit longer yet."
