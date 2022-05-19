Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester CWA May meeting report

By Margery Phair
May 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA annual meeting and centenary conference on May agenda

Despite several members being on the sick list, Gloucester CWA held a lively and interesting May meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.