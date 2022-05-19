CWA annual meeting and centenary conference on May agenda

Despite several members being on the sick list, Gloucester CWA held a lively and interesting May meeting.
Top of the agenda was the report, compiled by Claire Reynolds, of the recently held State annual general meeting and centenary conference.
This event was held at Royal Randwick, Sydney and was opened by Her Excellency the State Governor.
Layne Beachley gave a brilliant and inspirational keynote speech. The agenda covered topics ranging from agriculture, environment, education and health, together with various association matters.
Gloucester members were congratulated for their success in cooking and handicraft competitions, Judy Hopkins gained first place for her lamingtons and Sandy Tebbet also gained a first place for her smocked baby's outfit.
General business followed and reports were received from branch officers.
Agriculture and environment officer, Margaret Cornish discussed the Black Willow, a fast growing and serious weed in Victoria, NSW and the ACT.
Cultural officer, Leonie Carson presented some little known facts about Russia's President Putin.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 14 commencing at 10am, New members and visitors are welcome.
