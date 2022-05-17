Charlotte Marchant is Gloucester's Sports Star of the Year for 2021.
She was among the athletes recognised for their sporting achievements at the Gloucester Sports Committee's sports awards presentation held on Saturday, May 14 at the Gloucester Soldiers Club.
Charlotte was acknowledged for her success in the new pony club sport of tetrathlon, an event which includes a 1km run, a 100m swim, laser shooting and show jumping. She competed at the NSW Pony Club's State Tetrathlon where she finished as reserve champion in the sub junior champion category for competitors aged 10-12 years. From here, she was selected for the national team where she was placed seventh overall and second in the team event.
The continued effects of COVID-19 during 2021 on individual sport seasons and the weather events which prevented sports from proceeding, saw the number of attendees at the awards presentation once again lower than in previous years. Nonetheless, the night was a great success with everyone enjoying a wonderful meal and celebrating the successes of our sporting community.
Brian Beesley took the helm as Master of Ceremonies once again. He kept the younger members of the crowd entertained throughout the evening with some novel activities.
Guest speaker was former Gloucester resident and Australian over 60 cricket representative, Eric Higgins who has recently been selected in the Australian over 60 team to play in the World Cup on the Sunshine Coast later this year. Eric offered valuable words of advice and encouragement to the younger players in attendance.
In acknowledgement of his contributions to cricket over many years, both locally and nationally, Eric was inducted into Gloucester's Sporting Hall of Fame during the presentation.
Two Local Legends were acknowledged for their involvement in Gloucester sport over a number of years - Noreen (Jerry) Germon (hockey) and Alwyn (Al) Slade (rugby league).
Encouragement award medals were presented to Archie Laurie, Samantha Fraser and Miller Ribbons to acknowledge their sportsmanship and effort throughout the year.
A Special Achievement award was introduced this year to acknowledge the outstanding effort and achievement of an individual in his or her chosen sport.
This year Bradley Higgins was the recipient for his exceptional achievements in little athletics at both regional and State level.
Other award winners were:
MidCoast deputy mayor Alan Tickle from Taree was one of the guests at the function.
The Gloucester Sports Committee thanks all the sponsors of the awards for their continued support of the event, with a special mention going to Ray White Rural for printing the certificates this year.
Many thanks also to the clubs who submitted nominations for the individual categories to make the evening a success.
