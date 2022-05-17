Charlotte was acknowledged for her success in the new pony club sport of tetrathlon, an event which includes a 1km run, a 100m swim, laser shooting and show jumping. She competed at the NSW Pony Club's State Tetrathlon where she finished as reserve champion in the sub junior champion category for competitors aged 10-12 years. From here, she was selected for the national team where she was placed seventh overall and second in the team event.