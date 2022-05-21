Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Bowling Club mixed fours competition decided

May 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester mixed fours champions Nico Dunnhoven, Jean Holsteinn , Jenny Burley and Neville Atkins.

NEVILLE Atkins, Jenny Burley, Jean Holstein and Nico Duynhoven won the mixed fours.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.