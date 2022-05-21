NEVILLE Atkins, Jenny Burley, Jean Holstein and Nico Duynhoven won the mixed fours.
They were runners up last year and went one better this year. They got off to a good start and could not be pegged back, congratulations. Result: Neville Atkins, Jenny Burley, Jean Holstein, Nico Duynhoven d Pauline Hall, Joy Hurworth, Stephen Hurworth, Jason Cassidy 20-12.
There was another good turn out of 28 players for Gloucester bowls and a hardy welcome to our visitor Wayne Johnson from Woonona Bowling Club. A rare situation with two teams finishing tied for first. Winners were decided by a spin of the chocolate wheel were and they were Norm McLeod- Neville Atkins- Mike Sheely.
The results were: Norm McLeod, Neville Atkins, Mike Sheely d Alex Laurie, Brian Holstein, Andrew Henderson 25-9 (18+16); Harry Cox, Steve Kriss, Luis Urby d Max Stevens, Ken Bryant, Bob Charman 23-7 (18+16); Peter Samson, Gary Spokes, Jason Cassidy d Terry Davies, George Wisemantle, Kevin Everett 22-17 (17+5); Noel Cook, Wayne Johnson, Stephen Hurworth d Paul Sheridan, Rob Gibson, Tony Tersteeg 27-17 (16+10); Don Mehieloff, Vic Hebblewhite d Rob Bowden, Chris Pritchard 18-17 (16+1).
Saturday mixed bowls attracted a great roll up of 19 players. Welcome to Penny and Rob Gibson and Dianne Ison as first timers on a Saturday. Money winners with a big win were Di Pritchard and Terry Davies. Dennis Bartlett played as a swinger.
Results were: Di Pritchard, Terry Davies d Del Buckton, Chris Pritchard 32-9 (18+23); Dennis Bartlett, Anne Andrews, Stephen Hurworth d Dennis Bartlett, Denver Webb, Steve Kriss 24-6 (17+18); Dianne Ison, Karren Heininger, John Andrews d Penny Gibson, Rob Gibson, Kevin Everett 19-6 (16+13); Julie Kriss, Joan Ridgeway d Joy Hurworth, Alex Laurie 25-15 (15+10).
