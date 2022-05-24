The Salvation Army conducts the Red Shield Appeal each year being the main source of funding for the many areas of Social and Welfare work undertaken by the Salvos.
Collectors, including Gloucester High School students, will be out and around the town and district on Sunday, May 29.
While there is not an established Salvation Army presence in Gloucester there are many services available to the community.
"Our services include homelessness, drug and alcohol program, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander program, aged care, chaplaincy, disaster and emergency relief, shops, domestic violence and youth services," Captain Keith Atkinson, a former resident of Gloucester, said.
"For assistance in accessing these services you can call The Salvation Army in Taree on 6551 2570.
"Up to 90 per cent of the funds raised from the Gloucester community is returned to this community," Captain Keith said.
For information about the Salvos services and how to donate online to this appeal, please go to the Army's web site salvos.org.au
The doorknock will be conducted in Gloucester on Sunday, May 29. If anyone would like to assist by collecting for just three hours on Sunday, place call at the Majestic Arcade from 9am on Sunday, May 29.
The organiser for the Gloucester doorknock, Paul Sheridan may be contacted on 0427 750 077 and will assist Captain Keith Atkinson from Taree who may be contacted on 0412 108 140
