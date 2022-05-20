Gloucester Advocate

Rainforest birds in decline in black summer bushfire aftermath

May 20 2022 - 8:00am
Spectacular Wompoo fruit doves rely on the forest fruit and dense forest canopy shelter to survive. Photo Bellingen Courier/Peter Hardinge

Functional bird populations vital to rainforest regeneration are struggling to recover in the years after the black summer bushfires devastated Australia, according to a study from the Centre for Ecosystem Science at UNSW Sydney.

