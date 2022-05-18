MidCoast Council's Community Conversations continue

MidCoast Council's Community Conversations program continues across the region, giving community members an opportunity to speak directly to councillors and senior staff about what's happening in their neighbourhood.
The sessions are a way to raise issues that concern you and find out about projects in your area. You'll also get to meet your new councillors.
Next up:
All workshops run from 6pm to 8pm. You can submit a question in advance on the council website - or just turn up. No RSVP is required.
"It's been really positive to see so many people join us at the conversations so far," said MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
"The feedback we've received has been invaluable - we are getting a detailed understanding of the priorities of each local community."
To find out more about the upcoming conversations or to register a question, please visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/communityconversations.
