Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast Council's Community Conversations continue

Updated May 18 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:49am
Community Conversation session in Forster, 2019. Photo supplied

MidCoast Council's Community Conversations program continues across the region, giving community members an opportunity to speak directly to councillors and senior staff about what's happening in their neighbourhood.

