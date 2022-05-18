Time running out for pre-poll voting

The AEC is reminding Mid-Coast voters that early voting centres are open and available for people who need them.
Electoral commissioner, Tom Rogers said the effect of the pandemic on AEC staffing, venues and people's personal circumstances means that more people need to consider early voting than previous elections.
"Early voting is going incredibly well and with around 550 centres open there are options available in the coming days for people who need to vote," Mr Rogers said.
"If you're busy on Saturday, vulnerable to COVID-19 or aren't certain of your circumstances then you need to plan an early vote," he said.
"Nearly six million voters have either pre-polled or applied for a postal vote, and many more will need to in the coming days.
"We have extended hours for some early voting centres as well, so if you need to go after work check the opening hours at aec.gov.au."
Early voting centres are located at the Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree; council building in Breese Parade, Forster; Camden Haven Scout Hall at Laurieton.
There is no early voting centre in Gloucester or Dungog. The closest centres are at Raymond Terrace Community Church (10 Richardson Road), the Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ (corner Garnett Road and Mitchell Drive, East Maitland) and Maitland City Salvos (1A Bunning Avenue, Rutherford).
