Water interruption scheduled for Gloucester

The Gloucester water upgrade is back up and running, with work continuing on the town's water network.
Customers on the southern side of Gloucester will experience an interruption to their water supply on Tuesday, 24 May while MidCoast Council staff connect new pipework.
The interruption will be between 9am and 3pm and will affect around 550 properties.
Notices and a map showing the impacted area have been hand-delivered to all properties that will be affected by the outage.
Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said customers who had any concerns about the interruption, or experienced any issues as a result of it, should contact council's customer service team on 7955 7777.
Mr Scott also said it was great to see the project back on track after head contractor, FB Contracting, went into liquidation.
"With our staff now responsible for the majority of upgrades outside the Cemetery Road reservoir site, we can continue with the improvements to the town's water network immediately," he said.
Councillors unanimously voted for the project to proceed under a new hybrid model of delivery at the 27 April 2022 council meeting.
Under the model, a head contractor will be appointed to complete the remaining work at the reservoir site, while council will complete the majority of work outside the site.
The project is expected to be completed by late 2023.
To find out more, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/gloucesterwater.
