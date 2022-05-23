Stroud Show bigger and better than ever

Around 3000 people attended the annual Stroud Show on the weekend of April 22-24, 2022.
James Harris, president of the Stroud Show, was thrilled to have the show back for another great year.
"The Stroud Show is always a success, and this year was no different. We may have been a little wet and muddy due to the weather, but the show went on and the people still enjoyed some great country entertainment," he said.
"We want to thank our major sponsor, Yancoal's Stratford Coal, for their continued support and look forward to working with them in the future.
"We have already pencilled into the diary that the show will go ahead next year on April 21 to 23, 2023, so please save the date," said James.
Stratford Coal operations manager, John Cullen acknowledged the enjoyment that the event brings to the local community.
"Shows like this unite the community, bringing people together in a happy, safe and fun environment. We are proud to be major sponsor of the Stroud Show and happy to help fund a great local event," said Mr Cullen.
