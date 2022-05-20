Gloucester Auto Club celebrated National Motoring Heritage Day with a run to Barrington.
Members and their vehicles gathered at Billabong Park for coffee before the drive to Barrington River Reserve campground for an auto skills session.
The cars returned to Gloucester for a lap of the main street before lunch at Billabong Park.
National Motoring Heritage Day is an annual event held on the third Sunday in May that is supported by heritage and historic motoring clubs throughout Australia.
