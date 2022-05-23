Household problem waste collections services halted

Community Recycling Centre collection services are affected by statewide disruption caused by major fires at Cleanaway's processing facility for problem wastes in Sydney.
"We are currently unable to accept household problem wastes due to the disruption," explained David Rees, manager of Waste Service at MidCoast Council.
The NSW EPA has reported that repairs to the facility are likely to take a couple of months.
"We are asking customers to store household problem waste in a safe place until services can recommence. We will continue to keep you updated," said Mr Rees.
Items constituting household problem waste are paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, motor oils, other oils, car batteries, household batteries, smoke detectors, fluoro globes and tubes.
To find out more about household problem wastes, visit www.epa.nsw.gov.au/your-environment/recycling-and-reuse/household-recycling-overview/community-recycling-centres.
This disruption will not affect the Bulky Waste collection. Please refer to the brochure delivered to households or visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Environment/Bins-and-Recycling/Bin-collection-services/Bulky-waste-collection.
