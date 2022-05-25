Gloucester Advocate

Brucellosis increasing in feral pig population

May 25 2022 - 8:00am
Feral Pigs pose disease risks to humans and other animals, image supplied Local Land Services. Photo supplied

Hunter Local Land Services District vets are urging anyone who hunts or comes into contact with feral pigs to take extra care with their personal hygiene and safety, with confirmed cases of brucellosis in feral pigs in the Hunter region and increasing cases of brucellosis being confirmed in local hunting dogs.

