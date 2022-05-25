Extensive roadworks to start at Forbesdale

Work will start soon on the first of two projects to be completed along The Bucketts Way at Forbesdale.
Beginning on Monday, May 30, MidCoast Council contractors will replace four kilometres of water main between Jacks Road and Faulkland Road.
The project is expected to be completed in September.
A separate road improvement project at Forbesdale will begin in July.
Three kilometres of The Bucketts Way, from north of Wellards Lane to north of Faulkland Road, will be widened and resurfaced to provide a safer driving experience.
The project is expected to be completed by February 2023.
Traffic control will be in place at various times throughout the projects, with the work to take place between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Both projects may be impacted by the weather.
Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said care would be taken to limit the impact on residents throughout the duration of the projects.
"Local residents have been notified of the upcoming work and our contractors will be working with them to minimise disruptions," he said.
"Our customer service team is also here to help. Anyone who has any concerns about the projects, or experiences any issues as a result of them, can contact us on 7955 7777."
