Rod Spicer has won the $3000 Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art at Art Unlimited

May 28 2022 - 8:00am
Tinonee artist wins major regional art prize

Manning artist Rod Spicer has won the $3000 Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art at Art Unlimited which opened at Dunedoo in the Central West of NSW last Friday.

