YMCA contract for aquatic centres in MidCoast LGA will be extended for further 12 months

By Julia Driscoll
May 26 2022 - 2:00am
The YMCA manage the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre, along with centres at Wingham, Forster, and Tea Gardens. File photo

MidCoast Council is extending the contract with the YMCA to manage four aquatic centres for a further 12 months, it was decided at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 25.

