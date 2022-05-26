Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Garden Club: Friendship through gardens

Updated May 30 2022 - 4:08am, first published May 26 2022 - 8:00am
Marilyn Swan, George Hoad and president of Gloucester Garden Club, Kerry Marston. Photo supplied

Gloucester Garden Club members met on Wednesday, May 25 for the AGM and the 30th anniversary of the formation of the club.

