Gloucester Garden Club: Friendship through gardens

Gloucester Garden Club members met on Wednesday, May 25 for the AGM and the 30th anniversary of the formation of the club.
Marilyn Swan, zone coordinator of the Hunter South Region of Garden Clubs Australia, a Life Member of our club and now resident of Newcastle, was guest speaker and spoke about the early days of the club.
A group of people interested in forming a garden club met first on June1, 1992 in the CWA hall following the closure of the local Horticultural Society and Marilyn joined that group at their second meeting.
Eventually the club became incorporated and from 1995 began to meet outdoors in local gardens.
Marilyn held office over many years and her interest, support and enthusiasm resulted in her being awarded Life Membership.
Later in proceedings on Wednesday, Marilyn cut the 30th anniversary cake and we thanked Marilyn for her attendance at our special occasion.
George Hoad, zone coordinator of Garden Clubs of Australia Lower North Coast Zone, conducted the AGM which resulted in Kerry Marston being returned as president, Robert Sparke returned as vice president, Michelle Marland as secretary, Robert Marland as treasurer and Judy Holstein, Tessa Searle, Robyn Henderson, Sharyn Blanch and Mandy Griffis as committee members.
Sincere thanks were extended to those who were retiring from office and to others who have continued to help in various capacities.
Jennifer Rosewood and Anne Watkins from Toronto and District Garden Club, on behalf of the Lake Macquarie area, were able to pass on details of the GCA Conference being held from September 10 to 15, 2023 in that area.
This year, the conference is being held in Townsville and a group of our members will be attending.
There were several happy raffle winners of potted camellias and the Lucky Door prize went to Di Relf. Sadly Judy Earle missed out on the $80 Membership Award as she was not in attendance and it will jackpot to $100 at next month's meeting on Wednesday June 22 at the Christian Outreach Centre. Brett Cooper from Limestone Permaculture at Stroud Road will be the guest speaker.
