Keeping animals healthy

Leptospirosis in dogs
Following a recent outbreak of leptospirosis in dogs in the Newcastle region and other areas of NSW, we are in the process of revising our recommendations in relation to routinely vaccinating against this disease at the time of your dog's annual vaccination.
Although still considered fairly low risk, there continues to be more frequent and more severe outbreaks of this disease, in regions closer to Gloucester, and it's now come to a point where it needs to be considered in your dog's annual vaccination program.
Leptospirosis, is a bacterial infection spread through the urine of rodents, in water, soil and food stuffs, so is often contracted by dogs that live in close proximity to wet areas. Given the recent weather, and the possibility of La Nina extending for another year or two, the risk is only likely to increase.
Symptoms of Leptospirosis in dogs can range from non-specific signs, such as fever, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhoea, to jaundice and death. Most concerningly though, is the high number of infected dogs that can show no symptoms at all, but internally suffer the same damage to their kidneys and liver.
The other important thing to mention, is that we can contract leptospirosis and suffer a similar disease process. Although the risk of contracting it from dogs is very low, we can certainly contract it from urine just like dogs can, so it's important we control the disease prevalence from this perspective as well.
Leptospirosis can be vaccinated against, and included in your dog's annual vaccination program, so please call the clinic if you have any questions
Worm burdens in goats
Over the past month we have seen a spike in goats presenting for anaemia. In this district, most cases of anaemia in goats are caused by intestinal parasites, such as Barbers pole worm (Haemonchus contortus) or coccidia.
Clinically sick animals are seen to have signs ranging from pale gums (white in severely affected animals), lethargy and bottle jaw, to complete recumbency and death.
Kids, young adults, and older goats are most at risk. However, the risk can be reduced by performing regular faecal egg counts, and selecting drenches on the basis of those results. Once drenched, hold the infested stock for a couple of days after drenching, prior to turning onto a clean pasture. This helps to minimise re-infestation. Implementing a rotational grazing systems is also very beneficial
Treatment for sick animals ranges from vitamin B injections, drenching and iron supplementation, all the way to blood transfusions in critical patients. Millie, pictured above, was a recent recipient of a blood transfusion from her big cousin, Yoshi, and after a short stay in hospital, was discharged happy and healthy.
If you have any questions about how to do regular faecal egg counts, and implement strategic drenching programs, please don't hesitate to give the clinic a call.
