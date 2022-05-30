Gloucester Advocate

A man in his 20s died at the scene

Updated May 30 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fatal accident along The Bucketts Way

A man has died at the scene following a single vehicle accident along The Bucketts Way, Craven last night, Sunday, May 29.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.