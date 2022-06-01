Gloucester Advocate
Letter: Red Shield door knock thankyou

By Gloucester Red Shield Coordinator
June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Captain Keith Atkinson, a former Gloucester resident, and Gloucester Red Shield appeal organiser Paul Sheridan. Photo supplied (2017)

Through your column I wish to thank the people of Gloucester who made donations to last Sunday's Salvos Red Shield Appeal and to those few students who conducted a door knock.

