Letter: Red Shield door knock thankyou

Through your column I wish to thank the people of Gloucester who made donations to last Sunday's Salvos Red Shield Appeal and to those few students who conducted a door knock.
Despite the low numbers of volunteers, the appeal raised about $2670 to date.
As many residents were expecting someone to collect their donation on Sunday and thus we were unable to cover all areas of town, I ask these people to please take their donation to Graham Holstein's GWH Sales at 105 Church Street, Gloucester as soon as possible. A receipt will be issued.
Please remember that the Salvos endeavour to allocate about 90 per cent of the funds in the area from which it was collected.
Thank you.
