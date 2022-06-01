The installation of new grandstand seating at Gloucester District Park will begin this month.
MidCoast Council's chosen contractor, AJ Grant, will put fencing in place and start site preparation this week.
Council is working with the rugby league team to minimise impact on the season.
"We know the community is really looking forward to using the modified grandstand," said executive manager of community spaces, Dan Aldridge.
"The benefits of the completed project will be far reaching."
The retrofit will provide seating for 484 people, new steps, handrails and an accessible seating area.
Work on the grandstand has been beset by lengthy delays caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues, and bad weather.
Funding for the project came from a $655,500 grant in round two of the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Program.
To keep updated visit www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/gloucester-grandstand-upgrade.
