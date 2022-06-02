Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester women invited to talk safety at Women in Ag event

June 2 2022 - 8:00am
Photo Getty Images/Greg Conlon

Women in Gloucester are invited to attend a free Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn event on Thursday, June 9 at Gloucester Country Club.

