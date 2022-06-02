Gloucester women invited to talk safety at Women in Ag event

Women in Gloucester are invited to attend a free Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn event on Thursday, June 9 at Gloucester Country Club.
The SafeWork NSW event will shine a light on safety for farming families and is among the first of 20 free events being held throughout NSW until July 15.
Advertisement
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell said women in the Gloucester region can influence improved health and safety outcomes as they are often at the forefront of rural workplaces, which commonly double up as households.
"Women are often the centre of making business decisions, running the farm, and managing family life throughout the day, playing a critical role in building a culture of safety," Mr Layzell said.
"The Lunch and Learn series is an opportunity to hold real discussions around the prevention of injury and death in the agricultural sector."
The series will cover issues including working near electricity, emergency preparedness and response, safety around farm vehicles, and at-risk workers and contractors.
The interactive event will provide participants with the opportunity to speak with presenters connected to the sector and network with like-minded women in agriculture.
Attendees may be eligible to apply for the following rebate programs:
The event will run for two and a half hours from 11am to 1:30 pm at Gloucester Country Club with a light lunch to be provided.
To attend the SafeWork NSW Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn events register at www.eventbrite.com.au/o/safework-nsw-33287479609 or contact 13 10 50.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.