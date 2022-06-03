How often is it that you read medical or social health information that tells you to walk and walk often?
Here in the Mid North Coast you are spoilt for choice and you don't have to reinvent the wheel to access a walk.
National Parks Association Mid North Coast branch, which boasts almost 300 members from South West Rocks to Pacific Palms and west to Barrington, schedules a walk every week.
Sometimes we can cater for one or two walks on a Saturday and one on a Sunday.
Walk leaders try to hold one to the south and one to the north or one easier (grade 2/3) and one harder (grade 4/5) where possible.
Have you heard of Bobo Creek, Goonook, Kylie's Beach, Crowdy Bay, Killabakh, Trial Bay, Queens Lake, Seal Rocks, Landsdowne State Forest, the Honeytalk Track, McBride's Beach, Yaravel, Bulls Ground State Forest, Ngambaa Nature Reserve, Flat Nellie in Coorabakh, Brimbin, Middle Brother or Wallamba Nature Reserve?
These are all local walks and available to you.
Safety is well catered for with walk leaders who undertake a 'reccie' in the preceding week to ensure the tracks and trails are navigable.
They carry a personal location beacon and a first aid kit.
At the rear of the walkers, a 'tail end Charlie' is appointed to ensure no-one is left behind and all leaders stop at track intersections which allows slower walkers to catch up.
What's required?
Some walking experience prior to setting out, sturdy boots or shoes, water and we carry a small morning tea and lunch in our packs. A more comprehensive list is available.
How do you hook up with us?
First off, you can take up to three walks before making the decision to join or not.
Contact operations@npansw.org.au or call 9299 0000 to join or make inquiries about NPA.
The branch membership contact is Nelson on nelsonwingate@gmail.com or 0447 914 123 who can give you details of an upcoming walk.
Expect the walk leader to quiz you as it is no good starting a walk if you have had no experience of rugged terrain or flooded creeks.
Most walks are about 10-18 kilometres in length but with plenty of breaks.
We have a lot of fun and you will find the members are an encouraging and friendly group.
This year, many have stepped up to become walk leaders. Perhaps that might be you one day.
Hope to see out on the trails any time soon.
