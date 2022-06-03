Gloucester Advocate

MidCoast Council sponsor $75,000 in community events

June 3 2022 - 7:30am
Adriel Young competing in the 2021 Gloucester Mountain Man Tri.

MidCoast Council has $75,000 allocated to event sponsorship to attract and support events that capitalise on the strengths of the region to create a vibrant and connected community.

