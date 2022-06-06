Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester AH&P awards life membership to Judy

Updated June 7 2022 - 2:04am, first published June 6 2022 - 2:00am
President of the Gloucester AH&P, Greg Channon presenting Judy Hopkins her Life Membership badge. Photo supplied

An afternoon tea to present Judy Hopkins with Life Membership of Gloucester AH&P Association was held on Tuesday, May 24 at Barrington Store Tea Room.

