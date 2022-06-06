Gloucester AH&P awards life membership to Judy

An afternoon tea to present Judy Hopkins with Life Membership of Gloucester AH&P Association was held on Tuesday, May 24 at Barrington Store Tea Room.
This presentation was originally to have taken place during the Grand Parade at this year's Gloucester Show on the April 2. When the continuing wet weather caused the show to be postponed, it was decided to present Judy with her award sooner rather than wait until the rescheduled Show date in October.
Advertisement
A group of 22 friends and associates attended the afternoon tea to witness AH&P president, Greg Channon present Judy with her Life Membership badge and to congratulate her on her achievement.
Kevin Bolton spoke of Judy's, and her late husband John's, long time involvement with Gloucester Show and their years of service to the association.
Many thanks to Marie Germon and Cheryl McLachlan for providing a wonderful spread in a beautifully decorated venue.
Judy has served the Gloucester AH&P and Show for more than 70 years, as a member and volunteer. Her early times were as a helper to her mother, where she learned about the Ladies Auxiliary and catering for large events, including the annual ball and private functions.
Judy joined the Auxiliary in 1972 after her marriage to John, becoming secretary from 1985 to 2007 and president from 2007 until now. Under her leadership this group has worked tirelessly to ensure guests enjoy tasty meals and comfortable surrounds.
The Luncheon Pavilion was built in 1982 and all profits are returned in improvements in equipment and working conditions. The commercial kitchen is probably the best and most functional for large scale catering in town and the air conditioning has made a much more pleasant atmosphere for volunteers and guests.
The local and zone judging for the Show Girl Competition were special events undertaken by the Auxiliary in 1983.
''Junior Farmers'' had an important role in teaching and developing skills in preparing exhibits for shows. Many of the classes in handicrafts, cooking and preserves, now in the schedule as Junior Sections, were separate, and were hotly contested by members from Stratford, Gloucester and Barrington Junior Farmers' Clubs (which in 1966 became Rural Youth and disbanded State-wide in 2001)..
The Rural Youth Pavilion was built in 1967; most will be familiar with it now as the Produce Pavilion.
Judy and John were both members of Barrington Junior Farmers' Club in the 1950s and 60s, competing at Gloucester Show and outside districts and onto State competitions. The most hotly contested section at the local Show was always the Court Display, similar but smaller in scale to the District Exhibits at the Sydney Royal Show.
Judy sees winning a Rotary Award for Sportsmanship and Citizenship as a reflection of her training in public speaking, debating and meeting procedure developed through Junior Farmers.
John was the longest serving president of the AH&P Association, from1982/3 t0 1994 and 2004 to 2007.
Both Judy and John were presented with 50 years membership of the Association in 2012.
John was a Zone Two Delegate and member of the RAS Country Shows and as such the couple attended and enjoyed many country shows as guests and judges.
After they retired from the dairy part of their farming operation, Judy and John found it a great opportunity to travel and visit shows around NSW and Interstate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.