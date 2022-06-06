Lengthy road trip for willing Duke of Ed campers

While fires, storms, floods and COVID have restricted the last three years of Duke of Edinburgh Award camps, the prospect of a lengthy road trek did not deter our latest group of willing campers.
Unable to take the bus further, the group of year 10 and 11 students doing a combined Bronze and Silver Walk left it at the Gloucester Tops campsite and walked to Munro's Hut for their first night.
Although it rained on the bus ride out and back again, it was perfect weather for the walkers the rest of the time.
Saturday was an easier walk, exploring the Antarctic Beech Forest Walk, checking out the water falls and lookouts, lunch and fishing on the river then returning to camp following the river track.
Whilst easier, the walk back to the bus on Sunday proved to also involve the odd leech.
Students are already planning their next walk further into the National Park as more entry points become available.
