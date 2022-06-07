Ten year nine students had their practice overnight camp on Friday, May 6.
With the ongoing wet weather which meant we were unable to get the tractor onto the ag block to slash, our local caravan park kindly offered their river frontage camp sites.
Once all the tents had been organised, a couple as a team effort, Xavier and Sam expertly got the fire started.
As usual, there was an interesting range of cooking equipment used and meals prepared.
The next morning, we all set off to the Buckets Lions walk and as we got to the top, the sun broke through the heavy fog to reward us all with a fantastic view over town.
Due to several students being affected by COVID and unable to attend we will be running another 'practice' camp later in the year, this time hopefully down on the school ag block.
