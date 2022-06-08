Gloucester High School has secured funding through Hunter Local Land Services to create more native gardens around the school.
We create nesting boxes and hollows for native birds and bats, then check on their progress using a digital camera.
So far we have planted more than 150 native shrubs and grasses in various areas around the school and hope to continue this program as the years progress.
We propagate lilli pillis from seeds and cuttings, as well as divide our own lomandras on site at the school.
With assistance from council and landowners, we have been sourcing bark chip, boulders and hollow logs destined for firewood.
As part of their Sustainable Farming unit, year eight Mandatory Tech students have been planting trees that will stabilise a gully bank, create shade for stock as well as provide habitat and food for a range of native organisms - including, hopefully, koalas.
A big thanks to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for donating the trees.
