Mid Coast students with a passion for the stage will have the opportunity to learn from leaders in this field when Bell Shakespeare comes to Manning Entertainment Centre later this year.
Bell Shakespeare's Regional Access Workshops (RAW) and John Bell Scholarship auditions will both be held at the MEC on Wednesday, September 7.
These events, coordinated by the Manning Entertainment Centre as part of its community engagement initiatives program, aim to provide a richer, more rewarding theatre experience for all students.
The 75 minute Bell Shakespeare drama workshops will teach students about Shakespeare, live performance and the production of Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors" which the company will stage at the MEC on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm.
The workshops guide students through the play's plot, characters, themes and key scenes, while providing backstage insights into the production, explaining directorial decisions and offering a sneak peek into set and costume design. All schools that book tickets to the show are eligible to attend the workshops at no cost.
The John Bell Scholarship auditions provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for eligible students from regional schools across Australia to spend a week training with Bell Shakespeare theatre company in Walsh Bay, Sydney.
Over the course of the week, the three winning students will have the opportunity to take part in acting master classes and work with founding artistic director, John Bell.
They will also observe rehearsals, tour the backstage of the Sydney Opera House and see a live theatre show. All accommodation, travel and activity costs are funded by Bell Shakespeare.
Auditions take the form a 15-minute one-on-one workshop with a professional Bell Shakespeare artist where students perform a monologue from a list provided, in roles from tragedy to comedy.
Eligibility criteria requires students to be 16 years old at December 31, 2022 and be enrolled as a full-time high school student in 2022.
For school group bookings for The Comedy of Errors, bookings for the drama workshops, or to obtain monologues and secure an audition, email helen.knight@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or phone 6592 5403 by Friday, August 12.
