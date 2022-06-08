Gloucester Advocate
The 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod Grand Concert is on June 11

Updated June 8 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:22am
Ava Gilbert will be performing at the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod Grand Concert. Photo: Carl Muxlow

The 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod culminates in the annual Grand Concert on Saturday, June 11 at the Manning Entertainment Centre at 2pm.

