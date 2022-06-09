"What is drama, but life with the dull bits cut out."
The quote belongs to Sir Alfred Hitchcock, but for two nights and one matinee the GACCI Players will be cutting the dull bits out of life when they perform a stage version of The 39 Steps.
Originally based on a book by John Buchan, The 39 Steps has been adapted for film four times - most famously by Hitchcock in his 1935 film noir classic. However, it is Patrick Barlow's 2005 reworking for stage that the GACCI Players will be drawing from when they bring it to the Gloucester Citizens Centre on the night of Friday June 17.
The production stars Dave Keen, Emme Hoggart, Rod Burrows, and James Hooke, with Maureen 'Moz' Hjorth directing. The show will be the company's first since the May 2021 Theatre is Murder.
For male lead, Dave Keen, The 39 Steps is a passion project that has been a long time coming.
"I came across this play a couple years ago, and I wanted to do it a couple of years ago, but COVID sort of stopped essentially putting any productions on" said Dave. "It's kind of really just put a halt on that all together, until now".
With director Maureen Hjorth overseas for much of the rehearsals, Dave also took on much of the pre-production duties himself, including directing, acting, building sets, and organising costumes, making for a very busy few months.
For those familiar with the book or film adaptations may be surprised to find that the stage production injects an element of comedy into the otherwise dark storyline, with actors filling multiple roles.
"There's Emme Hoggart who plays three different characters...and then every other role is played by these two other guys" said Dave.
"They're often changing on stage, usually with just a sort of a hat or a wig change, and that sort of becomes the humour itself, of trying to maintain voices and characters throughout."
Opening night is Friday June 17 at 7:30pm with a 2pm matinee Saturday June 18, finishing with an evening show later that day at 7:30pm. Those interested in attending can inquire through Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc.
