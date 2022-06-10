Gloucester Advocate

Free financial counselling for rural producers to continue for Gloucester primary producers

Updated June 10 2022 - 4:52am, first published 2:00am
Free financial counselling for rural producers to continue

The NSW Rural Financial Counselling Service will remain free to access through to 2025, thanks to an additional $10 million funding.

