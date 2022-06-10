Free financial counselling for rural producers to continue

The NSW Rural Financial Counselling Service will remain free to access through to 2025, thanks to an additional $10 million funding.
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell, welcomed the joint federal and NSW governments' commitment, saying it will allow the Rural Financial Counselling Service to keep offering free, independent financial planning and support.
"The program provides a crucial service to the region, helping producers who are suffering financial hardship to manage their businesses after two years of severe weather events," Mr Layzell said.
"We have rural financial counsellors working at Taree, Scone, Singleton, Tamworth, Gunnedah and Mudgee to assist primary producers right across the Gloucester, Hunter Valley, and Liverpool Plains region with advice, help and much needed guidance on what government assistance is available."
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Dugald Saunders, said the Rural Financial Counselling Service has assisted farmers, fishers, forestry growers and harvesters experiencing, or at risk of, financial hardship for 30 years.
"There are 50 Rural Financial Counsellors working across the state, who are undertaking immediate and long-term financial planning, succession planning, farm debt mediation and guiding people who need to access to government help," Mr Saunders said.
"Ensuring this vital service will be readily available at a local level is essential to building business support networks and helps producers strengthen their knowledge and operations."
Primary producers across the Upper Hunter electorate can contact Rural Financial Counselling Service - Northern NSW on 1800 344 090 or visit www.rfcsnr.org.au to find out more about the support services on offer.
