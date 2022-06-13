Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Garden Club to hear from local self sufficiency advocate

June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Brett Cooper from Limestone Permaculture will be the guest speaker.

The June meeting of the Garden Club will take place next Wednesday, June 22, from 10am at the Christian Outreach Centre.

Local News

