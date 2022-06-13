Gloucester Garden Club to hear from local self sufficiency advocate

The June meeting of the Garden Club will take place next Wednesday, June 22, from 10am at the Christian Outreach Centre.
Our guest speaker will be Brett Cooper from Limestone Permaculture at Stroud Road.
Brett is a very informative and inspiring speaker on all things to do with self sufficiency in your fruit and vegetable gardens.
The monthly competitions for flowers, fruit and vegetables will begin again and at the next AGM in 12 months' time, we will find out who has been the most successful exhibitor in these categories.
One does not have to bring along a prize winning exhibit - anything of interest to others makes it a better meeting for all.
Please bring a mug for a cuppa, any items for Show and Tell, competition entries, contributions to the Trading Table and problem solving questions for Mandy.
Visitors are always most welcome.
