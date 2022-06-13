Gloucester Community Markets a hive of activity | photos

Cold but beautiful was the consensus on the weather at the Gloucester Community Markets held at Billabong Park on Saturday, June 11.
The markets were a hive of activity, with locals and out of towners alike turning up for the markets to browse the stalls and enjoy the food and music.
Stallholders were happy with the turn out, hailing the markets a success.
