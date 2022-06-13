Effie Crawley OAM: A life of service to the community

President of the Gloucester RSL Sub-branch, Max Poole, shares his admiration of Mrs Effie Crawley OAM.
Mrs Marian Effie Crawley was born at Raymond Terrace on July 21, 1940. Her father was an oyster farmer and her mother, Jessie Boyd, a staunch member of the RSL Women's Auxiliary even though her husband was not a Serviceman, but her uncle did serve in WW2. The family lived at Bob's Farm NSW.
Her mother's community spirit certainly rubbed off on Effie. As a young girl Effie would accompany her mother on RSL commemorations like Anzac Day and Remembrance Day and be by her mother's side cooking and serving meals for the veterans from the local area.
This continued at the Gloucester RSL Sub-branch for many years when the family moved to Gloucester, her mother joining the Gloucester RSL Women's Auxiliary.
Whilst at Bob's Farm Effie pursued a nursing career at the Wallsend Hospital as a nurse's aid, she continued this when the family moved to Gloucester around 1959 at the Gloucester Soldiers Memorial Hospital.
Effie join the Gloucester Women's Auxiliary in 1993 and has completed 27 years of outstanding service, including 19 years as president. Effie, by her confident, calm and re-assuring leadership kept the Auxiliary together serving the RSL Sub-branch, war widows and the community.
Effie's mother Jessie served many years in the Auxiliary. Effie was a true volunteer and certainly followed in her mother's footsteps in her service to the community.
Effie was a longstanding member of the Gloucester RSL Sub-branch Women's Auxiliary. Her support to the Sub-branch is beyond reproach spanning many years of organising the ladies into teams to sell badges in the street and around Gloucester on Anzac and Remembrance day to support the RSL, veterans, their families and the veteran village of Narraweena.
For many years due to her dedication and leadership she and the Auxiliary prepared, cooked and served meals, luncheons and morning teas at commemorations for the Veterans and their families. Attendance at some luncheons would be 150 people. This also included setting up for these functions, cooking, serving, and cleaning up.
For the 16 years, I know she provided morning tea at the dawn services to the veterans and the community that attended, and always made and provided as many as 12 wreaths at the Anzac Day services and other commemorations. I know she provided these wreaths well before I became secretary.
She never missed a service. She is to be highly commended for this. Effie also spent many hours visiting the sick Auxiliary ladies and war widows in their homes or in the hospital, giving support and comfort in their time of need.
Effie also stepped up to the plate and joined the Gloucester Legacy Group supporting the war widows of Gloucester with regular visits to her ladies, and telephone calls to see how they were travelling helped to reduce their isolation. She also co-ordinated the war widows and the Auxiliary ladies to attend meetings, commemorations, luncheons and get togethers, which had a significate impact on their wellbeing. This caring and compassion on Effie's part has certainly earned her great respect and acknowledgement.
As a member of the NSW Floral Arts Association Effie served 20 years, serving on the committee for 11 years, including treasurer for four years 2009-2013. She was also a respected judge, highly sort after at many agricultural shows around the state and of course her home town of Gloucester.
Effie by her approach and assistance has inspired many to support the shows and younger people to embrace floral art. She was awarded by the NSW Floral Arts Association the Ann Williams Clark Medallion for long and outstanding service in August 2019. This is only the second time this award has been presented to a member of the NSW Floral Arts Association.
As an Legatee of the Gloucester Legacy Group for 17 years, attending meetings and functions for the war widows, selling Legacy badges every year, Effie again did not fall short of the challenge by her resourcefulness and a willingness to get the job done.
Effie also supported her community by being a member for over 10 years of the Gloucester Historical Society regularly working at the Museum, cataloguing, preserving items and displaying many for the visitors to see.
She also volunteered her time to staff the Museum and welcome visitors. Effie was vice president of the society and completed two years in this position.
The Gloucester Highland Dancing Group was a community group that she also joined, assisting in the coordination of the activities of the group, fundraising, attending at competitions all around the State and carpooling to get the children to the competitions.
Mrs Barbara Lamb from Gloucester was the founder of the group and Effie was of great assistance and contributed to the success of the dancing group.
Effie had a mail run in the Gloucester area for a number of years starting in 1988 until 1995 and even though it was a paid contract to deliver the mail to the area she went beyond her duty by supporting the local isolated farmers and their families by shopping for groceries, bread and milk and dropping them off for them. This included machinery parts and rural supplies and even dropping off grandchildren to see their grandparents.
Mr Eric Leslie was a grazier at the time and said that Effie was more than just a mail contractor.
At one stage she had a jewellery store in Gloucester 1974 to 1986 and volunteered to sell tickets to the public for balls, gatherings and to the show supporting the Gloucester Show Committee.
Effie was also sought after for her floral arts judging and helped to create interest in the art. She has judged at the show for many years.
Around 1975 until1986 Effie was involved with the Gloucester Brownie and Guide Association and was the Area Commissioner of the Group from 1975 to 1980.
Mrs Marian Effie Crawley, by her outstanding and exceptional service to the community of Gloucester and beyond, excelled in making a difference in people's lives, encouraged the young and elderly to live a better life within the community and to contribute to others. By her perseverance, energy, compassion and strong leadership she encouraged others and made a significate difference in citizens lives.
