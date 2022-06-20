Gloucester Advocate
GACCI Players' debut of The 39 Steps in Gloucester

By Arne Sjostedt
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:47am, first published June 20 2022 - 8:00am
Emme Hoggett, Rod Burrows, Dave Keen and James Hooke during the GACCI Players' production of The 39 Steps. Photo supplied
Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc's (GACCI) Players stepped on stage at the Gloucester Civic Centre on Friday, June 17 for the debut of The 39 Steps, and by all accounts the production was a great success.

