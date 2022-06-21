Gloucester Advocate
Lynelle a winner at Taree Eisteddfod

Updated June 21 2022 - 5:46am, first published 1:31am
Lynelle Hester at the Manning Entertainment Centre for the Taree and District Eisteddfod Grand Concert. Photo supplied

Gloucester High School student, Lynelle Hester's monologue performance at the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod was so impressive, she was chosen to perform at the culmination of the annual event, the Eisteddfod Grand Concert, on Saturday, June 11.

