Lynelle a winner at Taree Eisteddfod

Gloucester High School student, Lynelle Hester's monologue performance at the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod was so impressive, she was chosen to perform at the culmination of the annual event, the Eisteddfod Grand Concert, on Saturday, June 11.
The Year 12 drama student performed her HSC monologue, titled Dream, an Estonian woman trapped in the belly of a boat while fleeing communist Russia in search of a better life in Australia.
During earlier competition Lynelle was commended by the adjudicator on her consistent use of accent and strong physicality in this "quirky" piece.
Lynelle placed first in her section of the eisteddfod for her monologue.
Gloucester High School students Emily Walker and Anita Jackson placed second and third respectively in the same section.
In the Playbuilt Performance section, Year 12 drama Melia Gauci-Mulder, Emily Walker, Savannah Ashby, Luke Williams and Sadbh Renshaw placed second, and Year 11 drama Will Griffis-Powick, Jorja Beard and Gabrielle Bird placed third.
