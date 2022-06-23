Gloucester Advocate

Barrington based Aussie Ark find greater gliders in nest boxes

June 23 2022 - 8:00am
Video by Aussie Ark

Conservation organisation, Aussie Ark has discovered not only a mother greater glider, but also her young baby, nestled inside a nest box within the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.

