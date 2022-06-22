Gloucester Advocate

Nabiac hosts a weekend of fierce rally competition

PB
By Peter Bowditch
June 22 2022 - 7:00pm
Car 6 with driving duo Murray-Pickard. Photo: Peter Bowditch

The weekend of June 18 and 19 was a big one for motor sport at Nabiac. The Central North Coast Sporting Car Club ran an Autocross event on the Saturday and a Rallysprint on Sunday. Both events were held at the Nabiac Motorsport Park.

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

