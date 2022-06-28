Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester District Vets talks about cattle health

By Dr Liam Mowbray, Livestock Veterinarian
June 28 2022 - 2:00am
Dr Liam Mowbray of Gloucester District Vets weighing a calf. Photo supplied

With some drier weather the past few weeks it's been nice to see some easing up of the feet and mastitis problems we've been seeing for some time.

