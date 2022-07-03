Students from Gloucester High School recently travelled to Sydney for a day of activities and learning at the Microsoft Experience Centre.
Escorted by teachers, Sam Cornall, Maggie Falla, and support teacher, Julie Allerdice, the group of 31 students drawn from years nine and 11, set off at 6am for the Pitt Street Sydney store.
Advertisement
The excursion came about through the efforts of Rotarian, Valda Barron, herself a former Microsoft employee of 16 years, who utilised her contacts at the company while liaising with the school to organise a program of activities for the students.
"Microsoft pulled out all the stops," Valda said.
Students used block coding to create a video game and learned fundamental game and coding concepts - like sprites, variables and coordinates - using their new skills to create and customise a playable game. They also had the chance to experience the latest Xbox games, Surface HUB and devices that allowed students to explore and draw, while the year 11 students were also tutored on setting up a Linkedin profile.
After lunch, the students took part in 'App Lab' where they learned how to build an app using fundamentals of JavaScript with block-based coding.
Computer/iSTEM (Integrated Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) teacher, Sam Cornall, was pleased with the level of engagement shown by students, noting their enthusiasm for the activities on offer.
"All the feedback I have got from the students is that they absolutely loved it. They loved the activities they went through, and they loved having a go at the simulation, and just looking at all the technology they have there as well," Sam said.
Overall, the trip appears to have been a resounding success, with thoughts of conducting it either yearly or bi-yearly, the aim being to give different students and year groups the experience.
Not that every one of them is destined to be an IT convert, as Sam pointed out.
"I have some students who have some exceptional potential, but I think they're set on different career paths or maybe different industries. But it definitely has inspired some students to go down to the IT career path," Sam said.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.