Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester High School at Microsoft Experience Centre

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Gloucester High School recently travelled to Sydney for a day of activities and learning at the Microsoft Experience Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.