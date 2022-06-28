Gloucester Garden Club met on Wednesday morning, June 22 in the Christian Outreach Centre, once again avoiding the extreme cold of our current winter season and making good use of the audio visual equipment there.
Our guest speaker was Brett Cooper from Limestone Permaculture at Stroud Road. What an enthusiastic and animated speaker he is, so knowledgeable on all aspects of setting up a very productive home garden along permaculture lines.
Brett and his wife began their adventure on one acre in the village of Stroud Road in 2012. From a virtually bare block they have now created an amazingly productive fruit and vegetable garden, with 500 fruit and nut trees, tunnel and open vege gardens, shade structures, wind breaks and so forth.
Brett said firstly one needs to observe what is happening weather wise on your block - where the strong winds are coming from, where the areas of extreme heat are. Likewise the cold and frosty areas, where the water is naturally flowing across the block and the slope or contours, then plan where to place the garden beds for water and protection, not for the aspect.
One cannot alter the naturally occurring climatic conditions which will affect your garden but you can certainly create a micro climate more suited to your plantings.
Know your plants - investigate their origins so you don't waste time and effort on plants unsuitable to your conditions.
Look at planting deciduous shrubs and plants which will provide protection from mid to late afternoon sun in summer but will give filtered sun in winter. Lilly pillys make good wind breaks around the garden, even a row or two of corn will break the force of the wind.
Make your garden beds only as wide as you can comfortably reach, not so wide that you have to stand on and therefore compact the soil with heavy feet.
Brett's helpful advice went on and on and it was a most inspiring session. We sincerely thank him for making time to attend our meeting in his very busy schedule.
The planned members' bus trip to Wingham Nursery, Tinonee Orchids and South Taree Succulent Farm is booked for Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The cost is $35 per person, payable by August 1 - please contact vice president Robert Sparke if you wish to book a seat.
Robert Sparkes's rose and Elaine Maslen's aeonium succulent flower were equal first winners of the flower competition. Peter Hazell was third with a bromeliad flower. Dot Harris's gramma won the fruit and vege competition , Sharyn Blanch was second with an avocado and Tessa Searle was third with a cluster of tiny tomatoes.
Ray Fitzgerald missed out on the $100 Members' Draw as he was absent on the day, so it will jackpot next meeting to an all time high of $110.
Judy Holstein won the Lucky Door prize and there were several very happy raffle winners.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27 at the Christian Outreach Centre. It is hoped that the MidCoast Council weeds officer will be in attendance to talk about noxious weeds.
