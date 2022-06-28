Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Limestone Permaculture guest speaker at Gloucester Garden Club

June 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Cooper of Limestone Permaculture was the guest speaker for the meeting. Photo supplied

Gloucester Garden Club met on Wednesday morning, June 22 in the Christian Outreach Centre, once again avoiding the extreme cold of our current winter season and making good use of the audio visual equipment there.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.