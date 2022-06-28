Hey Gloucester, clean up your act

Little Isabelle Geosits, only six years old, has a message for Gloucester's tossers - take your rubbish with your or put it in the bin.
Isabelle was at Billabong Park with her mum, Jess Hay, on Saturday, June 18, and saw that it was 'filthy' with rubbish littering the ground.
"She was going around picking things up and she's like, 'why are people just so messy?' and she got really frustrated and really upset," Jess explained.
Walking home, Isabelle saw a lot of rubbish outside the IGA and stopped to pick it up and put it in the bin.
"The main street was pretty bad," Jess said.
"And (along the roadside) there were cans - that wasn't from tourists - evidently thrown out the (car) windows - there were heaps of alcohol bottles and cans left around," Jess said.
On getting home, Jess posted on Facebook that Isabella wanted to arrange a 'Clean up our town' afternoon the following Monday (June 20).
They got a good response, ending up with around 20 kids and adults gathering at Billabong Park where, in just one hour, they picked up five bags full of rubbish. And that, apparently, is only the tip of the iceberg.
"The bowling club car park, the soccer fields and the car park and under the bridge near the park is terrible. There's heaps more to get," Jess said, adding they might do another 'Clean up our town' afternoon in the future.
"Isabelle's very happy that everyone got together and yeah, it'd be nice to do it more regularly. But it's kind of like a thing you don't want to do either because it shouldn't have to be done."
The amount of masks littering the town was particularly dismaying, Jess said.
Isabelle and Jess are hoping to remind people of the lessons we all learnt as children.
"Ever since Isabelle has been little she's been taught to take our rubbish with us or take three for the sea or take three for the rivers.
"Everyone was taught as a child, either put it in the bin or take your rubbish with you, and it appears to be mainly adults more so than kids, littering," Jess said.
"Just keep our town tidy."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
