Paula crowned Gloucester's Young Woman of the year

June 27 2022 - 8:00am
Gloucester's AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year entrants Brooke Turner and Paula Edwards. Photo supplied

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 a small group of family, friends and committee members joined with entrants, Paula Edwards and Brooke Turner, for the announcement of this year's Gloucester Show Young Woman (previously known as 'Showgirl').

