Paula crowned Gloucester's Young Woman of the year

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 a small group of family, friends and committee members joined with entrants, Paula Edwards and Brooke Turner, for the announcement of this year's Gloucester Show Young Woman (previously known as 'Showgirl').
Judging took place in March and was organised by coordinator, Sheree Carson Laurie with the assistance of her husband, Nick. Unfortunately, the forced postponement of the Gloucester Show in April, due to continued wet weather meant, that the announcement of the winner was also postponed until recently.
Paula Edwards was sashed as the winner for 2022.
"Congratulations to both young women for entering the competition and presenting themselves so well during judging and at the presentation," secretary Lorraine Forbes said.
Both Paula and Brooke will be introduced to members and guests at the rescheduled Gloucester Show on October 28 and 29, 2022 where they will be invited to present trophies and prizes for various events and exhibits.
As Gloucester Show's first Young Woman, Paula will be invited to attend the personal development weekend in Dubbo later this year and will have the privilege of attending the zone final of the Young Woman competition, which will be held in Kempsey on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Paula will also have the opportunity to promote the Young Woman competition and Gloucester Show through invitations to address local groups during the year.
A delicious afternoon tea prepared by Ladies Auxiliary members Judy Hopkins and Bev Germon was enjoyed by all after the announcement.
"A huge thank you to Sheree and Nick Laurie for their continued support of this competition and to Sheree for her role as mentor to the entrants over many years," said Lorraine.
