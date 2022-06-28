Caffreys Flat Hall Christmas in July Dinner Dance

The Christmas in July dinner dance is happening again this year at Caffreys Flat Hall, this Saturday July 2 from 6.30pm.
The evening promises loads of fun with a three course home cooked meal, prizes, raffles, plus lucky door prize.
A great chance to catch up and get dressed up in your Christmas outfits. Bring your friends, family, neighbours. Come along and support our beautiful community hall.
Tickets are $30 for adults, 10 -16 years $15, while children under 10 are admitted free.
All funds go to assisting in maintaining the Caffreys Flat Hall.
