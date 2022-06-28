Gloucester Advocate
Caffreys Flat Hall Christmas in July Dinner Dance

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:19am, first published 2:00am
Caffreys Flat event regulars, Herbert and Patricia Fleming. Image supplied.

The Christmas in July dinner dance is happening again this year at Caffreys Flat Hall, this Saturday July 2 from 6.30pm.

