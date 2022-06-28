Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast Council considers swing bridge repair options

June 28 2022 - 10:00am
The swing bridge in Billabong Park was damaged in March 2021

The Gloucester swing bridge, which was structurally damaged in last year's floods, is on MidCoast Council's radar.

