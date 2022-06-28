The Gloucester swing bridge, which was structurally damaged in last year's floods, is on MidCoast Council's radar.
The bridge was damaged during the major flood in March. The water flow was so fast and furious it washed a large amount of debris down Billabong Creek causing damage to the bridge.
Repair works have been approved and council says it is exploring the best approach to extend the life of the bridge.
Meanwhile, MidCoast Council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, June 29 will be webcast live from 2pm. The public will be able to view the meeting via livestream through an audio-visual weblink of the meeting, available on council's website.
