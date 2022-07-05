Gloucester Probus Christmas in July

Gloucester Probus Club has its Christmas in July trip to the nearby Stroud Country Club organised for Thursday, July 21.
The coach trip will include a drive around Stroud with on-board commentator Keith Franks on the microphone, and a different drive home also with commentary.
Advertisement
The dinner with all the Christmas trimmings is at The Three Birdies restaurant at the clubhouse
Bookings should be to tour director Marguerite McNamara by the club's meeting tomorrow Thursday, July 7, commencing at 10am at Club Gloucester. Please contact Marguerite or any Probus club member for further information.
Guest speaker at this meeting will be NSW Ambulance Officer Jodie House who will keep us up to date with the service.
Meanwhile the club's August meeting will be a dinner meeting instead of the usual format.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.