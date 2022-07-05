Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Probus Club

July 5 2022 - 10:00pm
Gloucester Probus Christmas in July

Gloucester Probus Club has its Christmas in July trip to the nearby Stroud Country Club organised for Thursday, July 21.

