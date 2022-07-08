What's on across the Gloucester valley

Saturday, July 9
Gloucester CWA Evening Branch Members will be holding their cake stall on Saturday, July 9 at Hannafords corner. Sales will commence at 9am, don't miss delicious cakes, slices, biscuits and much more, and be early. We will have plenty of gluten free cooking available.
Saturday, July 9
Billabong Park, between 8am and noon, featuring locally grown fresh fruit and veg, grass-fed beef, baked goods, cheeses, eggs, honey, olive oils, wines, cut flowers, soaps and all manner of artisan-made local produce.
Gloucester Gallery
This year's NAIDOC exhibition is presented by GACCI and Saltwater Fresh Water Arts Alliance. There is art in many forms, textile, painting, carving, digital and more! Events include: Friday, July 8 from 5.30pm, live original music and storytelling; Sunday, July 10 from 1pm, yarning session.
Saturday, July 9 at the recreation centre 10am-2pm
July 3 to 10 is NAIDOC Week - "Get up! stand up! show up!" The family fun day at Gloucester is a collaboration between Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation (GWFPAC) and Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc. Saturday's program includes barbecue and soup, weaving workshop, healing workshop, Gathang workshop at 11.30am, face painting, health screening and information by service providers as well as kids games and hair weaves, and jewellery making. Contact Amber 0400 582 141.
Enrolment Day
Enrolments for third term will be taken at the Gloucester Senior Citizens Centre on Tuesday, July 19 between 10am and noon. Courses include craft, gentle exercise, games and discussions groups.
The Barrington picnic Train run from Maitland to Gloucester on Saturday, July 9 has been cancelled due to flooding in the Hunter.
