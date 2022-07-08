What's on across the Gloucester valley

July 3 to 10 is NAIDOC Week - "Get up! stand up! show up!" The family fun day at Gloucester is a collaboration between Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation (GWFPAC) and Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc. Saturday's program includes barbecue and soup, weaving workshop, healing workshop, Gathang workshop at 11.30am, face painting, health screening and information by service providers as well as kids games and hair weaves, and jewellery making. Contact Amber 0400 582 141.

