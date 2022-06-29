Audio problems prevent council meeting live feed

Audio problems prohibited members of the public, and two councillors, from hearing the live video feed of MidCoast Council's June ordinary meeting this afternoon (June 29).
Councillors Katheryn Smith and Paul Sandilands, who were to join the meeting via video link, were unable to take part in the discussion, however Cr Smith explained that as there was a quorum, the meeting could proceed.
She apologised to those waiting for the live feed, on behalf of the mayor, staff and councillors.
On the agenda were several important items including the adoption of rates and charges for the 2022-23 financial year.
Audio of the meeting will be available on council website later this week.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
